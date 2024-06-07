31-year-old Lafayette woman critical after shooting on Emerald Pines Court

Lafayette police are investigating the shooting of a 31-year-old woman in the area of Emerald Pine Apartments near McCarty Lane. The woman was shot about 3:15 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, and she is in critical condition, police said.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Taylor Malcom tried to leave the Emerald Pines apartments when she was shot about 3:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

Malcom, 31, was shot more than once while she drove her car north on Emerald Pine Court, police said. Her car idled across McCarty Lane, over the curb and stopped in the grassy area just north of the apartment complex.

She was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital and is in critical condition, police said Friday morning.

As officers arrived and started investigating, they noticed a car trying to leave the area by driving in a grassy strip running the length of the western edge of the apartment. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver led officers on a brief chase that ended on Creasy Lane near a car dealership, police said.

Tire tracks in the grassy area behind Emerald Pines apartments show the path that police said Anthony Reed Jr., 27, took to avoid officers investigating the shooting of a 31-year-old woman. Police suspect Reed was the shooter and arrested him early Friday, June 7, 2024.

The driver of that vehicle was the shooting suspect, Anthony Reed Jr., 27, of Lafayette, police said.

Police jailed Reed on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

Reed and Malcom know each other, police said, but investigators are not certain of their relationship. The motive for the shooting also remains unclear and is under investigation, police said.

Reed asserted his constitutional rights and is not speaking with investigators, police said.

Jeliza Johnson returned home from work after the commotion subsided.

“Somebody got shot? That’s horrible,” Johnson said, adding that it isn't surprising.

“I don’t like living over here. It’s so ghetto over here. There’s too much going on,” she said.

A few apartments away from Johnson, Chris Partlow left his home in the morning to walk to the Quik Mart at the northeast corner of Creasy and McCarty lanes, and he noticed Reed's tire tracks in the grass running from the south end of the apartments to McCarty Lane.

He thought the tire tracks between the apartments and a drainage ditch was odd until he learned of the shooting. Partlow assumed it was Malcom's car that made the tracks. But police said it was Reed's car as he tried to slip through the officers' perimeter.

Asked if the shooting gave him cause for concern, Partlow said, “To know that happened right here, yeah.

“I’ve lived in this town my whole life. This town has really went down hill I’d say in the last five or six years," Partlow said. "It’s scary when it happens a few feet from your door.”

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette woman shot on Emerald Pine Court; suspect arrested