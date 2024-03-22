31 Memorial Day trivia questions and answers to test your knowledge on the holiday

Observed on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is a federal holiday celebrated on May 27 this year.

For many people, it means a three-day weekend, and like other national holidays, a majority of financial and government institutions are closed in recognition of the day.

Established more than 150 years ago, Memorial Day is intended to honor and remember U.S. military personnel lost in war and is often commemorated with parades and special services.

It is also a time when friends and family decorate the graves of service persons and because of that, the holiday is also known as "Decoration Day" — a bit of Memorial Day trivia you might not know.

In commemoration of the holiday, we've assembled a list of Memorial Day facts about the history, meaning and other relevant details associated with the annual day of remembrance.

Among them? When Memorial Day was officially marked as a federal holiday, why the end of May was chosen to commemorate the fallen, as well as additional facts on the military and patriotic songs.

However you spend this Memorial Day, whether it be cooking out in the backyard or paying tribute to America's military heroes, these trivia questions and answers will leave you with with a better understanding of why we recognize this special day.

Memorial Day Trivia Questions and Answers

What other name is Memorial Day known by? Answer: Decoration Day

Memorial Day was originally established to honor fallen soldiers of which war? Answer: The Civil War

Which esteemed medal for valor was first created during the Civil War? Answer: The Medal of Honor

Who is the only woman to ever be awarded the Medal of Honor? Answer: Dr. Mary Walker

What is the official song of the U.S. Army? Answer: "The Army Goes Rolling Along"

Memorial Day is recognized on what day each year? Answer: The last Monday in May

What date in May was Memorial Day originally observed? Answer: May 30

Where is Arlington National Cemetery located? Answer: Arlington, Virginia

Who composed the "Star-Spangled Banner"? Answer: Francis Scott Key

In what year did observing Memorial Day on the last Monday in May become law? Answer: 1971

What are the branches of the U.S. military? Answer: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and National Guard

What does the Latin term "Semper Fidelis" mean? Answer: Always faithful

How should the American flag be flown on Memorial Day? Answer: It should be raised to half-staff from sunrise until noon, then displayed at full staff from noon to sunset

The "America the Beautiful" is based on the poem "Pikes Peak" written by who? Answer: Katharine Lee Bates

During a national commemoration held annually on Memorial Day, a wreath is placed on what significant memorial? Answer: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Who is credited for sewing the first American flag? Answer: Elizabeth "Betsy" Ross

How many stars are on an American flag? Answer: 50 (one for each state in the U.S.)

What is the official song of the U.S. Navy? Answer: "Anchors Aweigh"

Lori Robinson, the highest-ranking woman in U.S. military history, served as general in what branch of the armed forces? Answer: Air Force

In 2000, Congress passed a law requiring Americans to pause on Memorial Day to honor of fallen servicemen and women. At what time should the remembrance occur? Answer: 3 p.m.

According to AAA, roughly how many Americans planned to travel for Memorial Day in 2023? Answer: 42.3 million

What is the official song of the U.S. Air Force? Answer: "Wild Blue Yonder"

What flower is worn in honor of Memorial Day? Answer: The poppy

Serving U.S. military personnel and their families since 1941, what do the letters of the USO stand for? Answer: United Service Organizations

In honor of Confederate and Union soldiers lost in the Civil War, what year was the first Memorial Day observed? Answer: 1868

What is the official song of the U.S. Marine Corps? Answer: "Marines' Hymn"

"Be all you can be" was the ad slogan for which branch of the U.S. armed forces? Answer: Army

How many stripes are on an American flag? Answer: Thirteen: one for each of the original colonies

Where is the largest Memorial Day parade held in the U.S.? Answer: Washington D.C.

The Coast Guard theme song is "Semper Paratus." What does it mean? Answer: Always ready

It is believed Maj. Gen. John A. Logan designated May 30 as Memorial Day for what reason? Answer: Because flowers would be in bloom across the country

This article was originally published on TODAY.com