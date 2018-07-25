31 Hilarious Tweets That Will Have Married People Nodding In Agreement

In a relationship, there are certain little quirks or habits that might be

In a relationship, there are certain little quirks or habits that might be unique to each couple. But there’s also a set of experiences that are pretty much relatable to couples across the board ― whether it’s arguing over the thermostat or rolling your eyes because a certain someone left beard trimmings all over the sink. Again.

Below, we’ve gathered 31 highly amusing tweets that will certainly sound familiar.

1

Me: Well, this calls for a celebration *cracks open beer*



Wife: ...you took out the trash — Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) July 10, 2018

2

“Have you even showered today?” and other sexy things my wife says to me. — Bart (@jbmsoccerdad) July 21, 2018

3

*opens Advil*



*takes Advil*



*closes Advil*



*looks at husband*



“Sorry, where are my manners? You want some?” — Jessie (@mommajessiec) July 23, 2018

4

If I became a ghost, I’d just be petty. Like throwing the bread at my husband’s head when he doesn’t close the bag and sprinkling his beard hair on his pillow when he leaves it all over the sink. And writing “Close the garage door” on the wall in blood. — Momarazzi. (@Mirimade) July 9, 2018

5

All I’m saying is if we had a dungeon, my wife would decorate it with throw pillows. — Boyd's Backyard (@TheBoydP) July 16, 2018

6

I accidentally dried my wife’s hang-dry-only shirt. So I quickly hung it up on the drying line and now we wait. — Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) July 15, 2018

7

The best part about being married to me has to be the part where I ask for your opinion and then do the exact opposite — OldCardigan (@MizzusT) July 4, 2018

8

Arm falls off



Wife: You don't drink enough water. — Jack Boot (@IamJackBoot) July 8, 2018

9

My husband just brought me coffee in bed. Now I literally have ZERO reason to get up. — ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ (@3sunzzz) June 28, 2018

10

Me: *pulls in driveway after not finding what I needed at Target*



[text from wife]: I’m in the checkout line, where r u?



Me: *backs out of driveway* — Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) July 1, 2018

11

My wife and I have started a game - guess the expiration year for things in the cupboard. Her first guess for the pizza sauce was 2010 - nailed it! — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) July 6, 2018

12

wife: What's wrong?

me [annoyed because the kids menu has a picture of a duck on it but they didn't give me any yellow crayons] Nothing — Josh (@iwearaonesie) July 6, 2018

13

Me: Wow. I don't have anything to do today.



Wife: *materializes out of thin air* Actually... — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) July 4, 2018

14

Friend: My husband sets his alarm 30 minutes early so we can cuddle in the morning.



Me: My husband lets me sleep because he values his life. — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) July 16, 2018

15

"Apologize for yelling at your mother. We don't yell at her, she yells at us."



-my husband, clearly the only person who understands the rules around here — Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) June 8, 2018

16

First year married: I want to spend every moment with you



All other years: maybe you could move into your own house — OldCardigan (@MizzusT) July 22, 2018

17

The worst thing about explaining to your wife why something she said doesn’t make sense is when you realize it does make sense. — Boyd's Backyard (@TheBoydP) July 23, 2018

18

Husband “What is the smell? What did you burn??”



Me “I just walked in why are you blaming me?!”



Husband “You’ve been home 5 minutes. I know what you’re capable of.”



Me “...I caught a tortilla on fire.” — Cydni Beer (@themessednest) June 28, 2018

19

Today my husband took a “shortcut” that landed us in even MORE traffic, added an hour onto our drive & had me begging for someone to put me out of my misery.



Marriage: Zero out of 5 stars. Don’t recommend. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) June 16, 2018

20

Marriage Tip: never go to bed angry.

Go to bed planning your opening rebuttal for the next morning. — THEALEXNEVIL TYPES ALL CAPS TO SHOW HE MEANS IT! (@TheAlexNevil) July 16, 2018

21

[sees wife getting changed after work] you should leave them high heels on

"ohhh yeah?"

[thinking about the spider on the bathroom ceiling] yeah — brent (@murrman5) July 19, 2018

22

Wife: Are you doing what I asked?



Me: Of course I am *vacuum noises*



Wife: Did you just text "vacuum noises"?



Me: *dialtone noises* — Adam (@Browtweaten) July 17, 2018

23

It only took me 21 minutes of asking what was happening in this movie to realize my husband is asleep.

New record. — Marl (@Marlebean) July 20, 2018