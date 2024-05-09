The 30th annual State of Michigan candlelight memorial service honors fallen police officers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The State Capitol Building held its 30th annual State of Michigan Candlelight Memorial Service to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

On Monday, dozens of people gathered together to remember fallen police officers and those who are still serving in the line of duty.

Honoring fallen police officers at the state capitol. (Photo: WLNS)

The memorial is organized yearly by the Michigan Concerns of Police Survivors or mi-cops. For more information, visit their website here.

