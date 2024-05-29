$300K settlement reached with Montgomery County Public Schools, former principal over sexual harassment lawsuit

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and former Principal Joel Beidleman have agreed to a $300,000 settlement.



The lawyer representing the victim said she feels vindicated.

Initial reporting from the Washington Post said there were at least 18 verbal or written complaints against Beidleman going back to 2016, but it wasn’t until last summer’s intense media attention that investigations began.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Montgomery County principal accused of sexual harassment, bullying no longer employee of school district

A lawsuit filed last fall detailed alleged sexual harassment of a former Farquhar Middle School teacher that went on from 2019 to 2023.

“Our client got into this matter from the beginning, hoping that we would see some changes within MCPS,” said attorney Michael Amster, co-counsel with attorney Jerry Hyatt.

The woman was named as Jane Doe to protect her identity.

She first filed a complaint with MCPS in February 2023 but her complaint was denied. After a lawsuit in October, MCPS and Beidleman settled last week for $300,000.

“It’s a vindication that what happened should not have happened,” Amster said. “It’s a vindication that she should get an element of justice for the pain and suffering that she had to undergo.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigation finds MCPS principal engaged in sexual misconduct, workplace bullying

After independent reports from a private law firm and the Montgomery County Inspector General, it was revealed there was a lack of comprehensive protocol around complaints and senior management knew about many of them without taking any real action.

“It’s certainly their obligation to immediately investigate it and stop it from happening as opposed to covering it up and sweeping it under the rug,” Amster said.

Since then, MCPS has developed a comprehensive action plan to fix many of the issues.

Amster said Jane Doe is optimistic about her lawsuit creating change.

“I think she is happy about the amount, which is what matters and we’re hoping to see some good things come out of this,” Amster said.

Board of education asks Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent to ‘step away’ from job

An MCPS spokesperson declined to comment cause they don’t discuss legal personnel matters.

Beidleman’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

