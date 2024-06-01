300 people evacuated due to ‘major’ gas leak in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Fire and rescue officials said 300 people were evacuated due to a “major gas leak” in Bethesda.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. The gas leak was near the area of Norfolk and Cordell avenues. Out of precaution, officials evacuated several restaurants, outdoor seating areas and multiple stores.

(Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer)

Norfolk Avenue was closed between Delray Avenue and Saint Elmo Avenue.

Officials said a gas company was at the scene evaluating the high meter readings and looking for the source of the leak.

No fires have been reported.

