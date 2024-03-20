$300 million manufacturing facility, 130 jobs coming to Kansas town

A company that bills itself as North America’s largest roofing manufacturer is opening up shop in Newton and investing over $300 million in a new facility.

GAF is a roofing and waterproofing manufacturing company that make shingles and various other roofing materials for residential and commercial buildings, according to the company’s website.

On Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced the company’s plan to build a 275,000-square-foot shingle plant that will create roughly 130 jobs, a news release from the governor’s office said.

The manufacturing jobs will be in management, engineering and operations, according to the news release. GAF employs 4,800 people across 30 locations in the United States. The plant at the Kansas Logistics Park in Newton will mark the company’s first location in Kansas, the company said.

Construction of the Newton facility is expected to begin in June with the production line to start rolling in 2027. “The company expects to reach full production capacity by mid-2029,” according to a news release.

“This new facility allows us to meet growing customer demand for our market-leading roofing products and expands our ability to innovate as we look to the future,” GAF CEO John Altmeyer said.

Newton is a 30-minute drive north of Wichita in Harvey County. The population is roughly 18,392, according to U.S. Census numbers. Harvey County’s population sits just under 34,000 people.

“We are thrilled to welcome GAF and the opportunities they are bringing to our community,” Newton Mayor Rod Kreie said. “The greater Newton area offers a strong pipeline of talent, and we’re excited about the significant economic and community impact GAF’s expansion will bring.”