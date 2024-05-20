After 30 years, office supplies chain will close this Kansas City store. Sales are on

Whiteboard markers, swivel chairs, work desks, USB cables, toner cartridges — get ‘em while they’re hot at the Office Depot at 4201 Main St., because the store is closing soon.

June 8 will be the midtown Kansas City store’s final day, an employee confirmed Sunday.

Items throughout the store are discounted between 30% and 60% until then.

The location opened in 1994 as part of an effort to revitalize the Main Street corridor. In 2013, Office Depot acquired competitor OfficeMax Inc., which operated a store up the street at 3732 Main. The new company shuttered the Office Max.

Office Depot operates eight other locations in the Kansas City area. No other closings have been announced.