30+ ‘Silence the Violence’ action events across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Advocates have announced more than 30 events that will happen all across Michigan during the Silence the Violence Month of Action.

Started by members of the Church of the Messiah in Detroit, the Silence the Violence March is a chance to remember the victims of gun violence and bring together those who are working for peace and safety.

Silence the Violence began 17 years ago in Detroit. (Photo/End Gun Violence Michigan)

Throughout the month, there will be marches, community resource fairs, film screenings, gun lock distributions and more.

You can see an updated list of events here.

