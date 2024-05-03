30 Sailors, Marines injured in training exercise off Florida coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thirty Sailors and Marines were injured Wednesday evening during a training exercise off of the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Navy.

Two landing craft, air cushions (LCAC) were off the coast of Jacksonville when an undisclosed incident occurred, according to the Navy.

Five Sailors were taken to Savannah Memorial University Medical Center, according to a news release. Four of them have since been released from the hospital.

Other Sailors and Marines were treated for minor injuries on board USS Wasp and USS New York.

The Sailors and Marines are assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and 24th marine Expeditionary Unit, according to the Navy.

No other details were immediately available.

