30 pounds of fentanyl pills delivered by mistake to house in Winslow

May 8—WINSLOW — Police are investigating after two misdelivered packages were found to contain nearly 30 pounds of pills believed to be fentanyl with a street value of up to $2 million.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Winslow police said the department received a complaint that a resident had been delivered an unexpected package from California on Friday; the resident had not ordered anything nor was any delivery expected.

When the package was opened, it contained multiple bags of pills. They tested presumptively positive for fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, police said.

A second package containing more pills was delivered Saturday.

The total weight of the pills is approximately 29 1/2 pounds. Police estimated the street value could be as much as $2 million.

Winslow Deputy Police Chief Randy Wing said in the news release that the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available for release.

Copy the Story Link

Sister of Portland man convicted of manslaughter says she gave false testimony against him

Portland man tries again to take back guilty plea in 2018 killing of his kids' mother