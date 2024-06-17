30-year-old motorcyclist killed in Monroe crash

Westbound Ohio 63 is shut down in Monroe due to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It was reported on Ohio 63 between Salzman Road and Clark Boulevard at 4:38 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the vehicle failed to yield to a 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle that had the right-of-way and turned in front of it to go to the Kroger Fulfillment Center, state troopers said at the scene.

The motorcycle struck the right side of the vehicle and the operator was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butler County Coroner’s Office, according to the troopers.

He was identified as 30-year-old Ronald Jordan Imhoff of Middletown.

This is the fourth fatal crash in Butler County in three days and the second one involving a motorcycle, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Motorcyclist killed in Monroe crash Monday