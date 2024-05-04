30-year-old man dies after being shot in head in Colerain Township, police say

A man died after he was shot at a Colerain Township home early Saturday morning.

Colerain police responded to the 2700 block of Niagara Street for a report of a person not breathing at approximately 1:23 a.m., according to a news release. When officers arrived, they located 30-year-old Devintre Gill inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Colerain Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded and performed life-saving measures on Gill but were unsuccessful as he ultimately died at the scene.

The investigation by the Colerain Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 30-year-old killed in Colerain Township shooting, police say