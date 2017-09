The 30 Most Visited Cities in the World in 2017

This week Mastercard released its 2017 Global Destination Cities Index, which provides a ranking of the 132 most visited cities around the world.

Measured by the number of international overnight visitors, the study, now in its ninth year, predicts which countries will be the most visited in 2017.

From Mumbai to Miami, here are the 30 cities set to see the most visitors this year:

30. Johannesburg, South Africa — 4.8 million international visitors.

29. Berlin, Germany — 5.1 million international visitors.

28. Toronto, Canada — 5.3 million international visitors.

27. Mumbai, India — 5.35 million international visitors.

26. Munich, Germany — 5.4 million international visitors.

25. Madrid, Spain — 5.5 million international visitors.

24. Dublin, Ireland — 5.59 million international visitors.

