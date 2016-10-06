30 More Republicans Denounce Donald Trump as ‘Unqualified to Be President’

30 Republican lawmakers signed an open letter urging the GOP to reject Donald Trump on Election Day.

The Hill reported that the letter complains Trump lacks the “intelligence” and temperament to be president, while pointing out that the letter includes numerous Republicans opposing Trump publicly for the first time.

“Our party’s nominee this year is a man who makes a mockery of the principles and values we have cherished and which we sought to represent in Congress,” the group said.

Also Read: Tim Kaine Unleashes 'Avalanche of Insults' at Donald Trump During VP Debate

The group of Republicans who signed the letter include former Sen. Gordon Humphrey, former Rep. Vin Weber, Reps. Bill Clinger, Jim Leach, Tom Petri, G. William Whitehurst, Sherwood Boehlert, Jim Kolbe, Amo Houghton and Geoff Davis.

“Given the enormous power of the office, every candidate for president must be judged rigorously in assessing whether he or she has the competence, intelligence, knowledge, understanding, empathy, judgment, and temperament necessary to keep America on a safe and steady course,” the group continued. “Donald Trump fails on each of those measures, and he has proven himself manifestly unqualified to be president.”

The letter concludes: “Donald Trump’s unfitness for public office has become ever more apparent, we urge our fellow Republicans not to vote for this man whose disgraceful candidacy is indefensible. This is no longer about our party; it’s now about America. We may differ on how we will cast our ballots in November but none of us will vote for Donald Trump.”

Also Read: Will Chris Christie's Prosecutor Pal Go After the New York Times Over Trump's Taxes?

Back in August, 50 senior Republican national security officials said Trump “lacks the character, values and experience” to be president and “would put at risk our country’s national security and well-being,” according to the New York Times.

Additionally, several high-profile Republicans have spoken out against Trump individually, including Mitt Romney and various members of the Bush family. Right-wing broadcaster Glenn Beck, The Weekly Standard’s Bill Kristol, Washington Post columnist George Will, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and former CIA and NSA director Michael Hayden have also spoke out against Trump.

Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend recently said former president George H.W. Bush told her that he will vote for Hillary Clinton. In May, a spokesman for Bush’s son, 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush, said he “does not plan to participate in or comment on the presidential campaign,” making it four cycles worth of former Republican presidents who will not endorse Trump this year.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Forget Winning: Gary Johnson's Running Mate Will Use Campaign to Attack Donald Trump

Tim Kaine Unleashes 'Avalanche of Insults' at Donald Trump During VP Debate

Will Chris Christie's Prosecutor Pal Go After the New York Times Over Trump's Taxes?