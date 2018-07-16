    30 Funny Tweets About Being A Kid vs. Being An Adult

    Caroline Bologna
    It would probably be the understatement of the century to say that life

    It would probably be the understatement of the century to say that life changes as you grow up. 

    As a kid, your top priorities might have been winning capture the flag, avoiding monsters and eating as much candy as you can. As an adult, those goals may have shifted toward career success and healthy relationships (and maybe also still eating delicious candy, let’s be real ... ).

    Still, it’s pretty funny to look back on your hopes, fears and priorities as a kid and compare them to your reality as a grown-up. Here are 30 hilarious tweets that shed light on childhood vs. adulthood. 

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.