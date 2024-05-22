30 arrested in connection to prostitution sting: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thirty adults were arrested in connection to a prostitution sting operation throughout May, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday in a press release. The crimes related to soliciting prostitution were committed from May 8 to May 19, primarily in the area of Shotwell Street between 18th Street and 21st Street.

Crimes related to the arrest also happened in the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 18th Street, SFPD said. Arrests were made at various locations in the city but originated from the two aforementioned areas.

Seventeen of the arrests were for paying for sexual acts, SFPD said. The other 13 arrests were for accepting money for sexual acts. A Toyota Prius with a Texas license plate (pictured below) was deemed to be in connection with these crimes.

These crimes have created “hazardous street conditions” for workers and residents in the area, SFPD said. The acts of prostitution have resulted in used condoms being littered, cars double parked and roadways blocked.

Police say the crimes resulted in the “littering (of) used condoms” (SFPD).

This Toyota Prius, which has a Texas license plate, is connected to the arrest of 30 adults in a prostitution operation (SFPD).

Ten of the arrested adults are from San Francisco. The rest of the suspects are either from outside San Francisco or outside of California, according to SFPD.

“Mission Police Station will continue to patrol and conduct operations in this neighborhood which is being negatively impacted by the increased foot traffic of illegal sex workers and vehicles,” SFPD said in the press release.

