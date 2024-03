30 accused of soliciting prostitutes arrested in Dallas PD operation

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested 30 people accused of soliciting prostitutes during an operation on Wednesday.

The Dallas Police Special Investigations Division operation targeting those looking to pay for prostitutes in Northwest Dallas.

As part of the 30 arrests, police seized five handguns and more than $3,400 in cash.

Here are the names of those arrested:

Marcos Lopez, 52, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Jose Carlos Delgadillo, 37, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Juan Molina, 29, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Jose Francisco Delgado-Cisneros, 39, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Keith Smith, 62, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Nelson Gomez, 35, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Natnael Gesesew, 33, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Marcus Smith, 46, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Tristian Stiggers, 30, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Christopher Cutliff, 34, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Juan Rodriguez-Delgado, 36, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Hector Juarez-Mejia, 41, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Manuel De Jesus Tepaz-Xum, 34, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Shahram Safiullah, 21, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Juan Josue Olmos-Olvera, 33, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Tinashe Mujurn, 33, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

John Carlos Perez, 22, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Juan Carlos Henrizuez Martinez, 48, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Ricardo Jose Rodriguez, 44, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Mahamad Alkhateeb, 35, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Scott Lucas, 55, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Samir Gomez, 21, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Alexis Javier De La Cruz, 26, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Juan Vargas-Andrade, 51, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Matthew Jasso, 24, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Brandon Lopez, 25, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Pablo Amaya, 46, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Jordan Colocho, 34, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Jesus Leal-Huerta, 25, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer

Olvin Cardenas-Canales, 33, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer