30-50 gallons of ‘nitric acid’ spill from container in Wisconsin delivery truck, contained by firefighters & hazmat team

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire units in Wisconsin were on the scene of a chemical spill for six hours after 30-50 gallons of a corrosive chemical leaked from a container in the back of a delivery truck.

According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, crews were sent to the intersection of South Center Street and West Mill Street in Beaver Dam around 3:10 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

The initial dispatch indicated a delivery truck had a container inside of the truck leaking Nitric Acid. The Dodge County Hazmat Team was immediately called in to help.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a container turned over on its side inside of the delivery truck. The container was leaking slowly from its cap and the chemical was dripping out of the truck along the curb.

Authorities say the chemical was identified as being highly corrosive and acidic.

Personnel from the Dodge County Emergency Management Office and the Dodge County Hazardous Materials Team arrived and assisted with containment, along with the Wisconsin DNR. An environmental contamination and clean-up company arrived and ‘fully mitigated’ the hazards.

Beaver Dam Fire units were on the scene for roughly six hours. No injuries occurred and responding emergency personnel reportedly stopped the leak from reaching a nearby storm sewer.

Authorities estimate that roughly 30 to 50 gallons of the chemical leaked from the container.

No additional details were provided.

