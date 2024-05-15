3 women say they were sexually assaulted in Georgia Target; police to increase patrols

Police in Georgia are increasing security measures at a local Target following multiple reports of assaults against customers inside the store.

The incidents occurred at the store on Scenic Highway in Snellville, a city about 30 miles from Atlanta.

Snellville Police Detective J. Manley confirmed with USA TODAY on Wednesday that the department has "increased patrols" and "officer presence" to respond promptly to the parking lot if necessary.

It's the result of three recent incidents involving women who were targeted while shopping at the popular retail giant.

USA TODAY reached out to Target for additional comment.

More: Hidden camera detectors and tips to keep up your sleeve

Victim claims suspect assaulted her inside store

In late March, an officer responded to the store following a report of sexual assault. The victim claimed that "a male she did not know touched her genitals and ran away," according to documents obtained by USA TODAY.

She said the man − described as wearing a camo hat, blue shirt, and khaki shorts − approached her in the grocery section, telling her she had something on her skirt. Then, she told the officer the man "reached and rubbed" her genitals. After she screamed, the man fled the area, the report said.

Body camera footage shared by WSB-TV shows the officer approaching the man, who is identified as Devon Thomas. Moments into the confrontation, he attempted to run away from the officer. A second officer came out of the patrol car to assist, and both deployed their Tasers.

He was eventually handcuffed and arrested for obstruction and sexual battery, according to the police report. He told the officer that the ordeal was a "misunderstanding."

Other men are accused of following and recording women inside the store while in the dressing room, bathroom

Earlier this month, on May 1, a woman reported that someone was recording and taking photos of her while trying on a shirt in the fitting room, according to police.

The victim claimed that she got dressed and left the room to try to get a glimpse of the suspect but didn't see them. Police were able to track down Josue Gomez using facial recognition software that matched his Facebook photo. Later, they found a booking photo and were also able to link his getaway vehicle to his father.

During their investigation, police reviewed security footage that allegedly captured Gomez following women around the store and pointing his phone towards them without their knowledge or consent. He was taken into custody and charged with knowingly using and installing a device to observe and record under/through clothing as well as peeping toms.

Days later, in a separate but similar incident, a male suspect recorded a woman while she was in a bathroom stall with her son, police said. When she confronted the suspect, he ran out of the restroom. An investigation is ongoing. Fox 5 Atlanta reported on Wednesday that the suspect remains at large.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police ramp security at Georgia Target after sexual assault reports