3 women report 3 separate sexual assaults at same metro Atlanta Target in matter of months

Police are stepping up patrols at a Gwinnett County Target after several women reported disturbing incidents while shopping.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Scenic Highway in Snellville on Tuesday, where police said they have three different victims over three different days.

Police body camera video shows officers approach a man accused of groping a woman inside the Target.

Devon Thomas, 25, was the first person arrested in three separate incidents since March.

On two other occasions, men are accused of filming women in the dressing rooms of the same Target.

