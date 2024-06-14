3 women, man critically wounded in West Pullman shooting, officials say

A man and three women were in critical condition after a shooting Thursday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, officials said.

Chicago fire officials found the victims near 119th Street and South Michigan Avenue just before 6:40 p.m., according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

Two of the victims were taken to University of Chicago Hospital and two others were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, he said. All four were taken in critical condition.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release any details on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.