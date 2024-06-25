3 women killed in Manatee County shootings, deputies killed suspect in shootout: MCSO

A man was killed in a shootout with deputies near the Florida-Georgia line after deputies said he killed his mother and two other women in Manatee County Monday night.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 on 68th Street Circle East in Bradenton at around 9:15 p.m., where they found a 48-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies said that Javontee Brice, 28, shot his mother for unknown reasons and fled the area, possibly heading toward Georgia.

At around 9:40 p.m., deputies were called to another shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street Court East, Palmetto, where a 29-year-old woman had been shot while sitting in a parked SUV. Palmetto Police officers attempted lifesaving measures, but she died about an hour later. Witnesses later identified the shooter as Brice.

While investing the two shootings, deputies learned that there was a third shooting in Bradenton just after 10 p.m. Bradenton Police officers who were on the scene learned that Brice shot another woman before fleeing the area. The woman later died at a local hospital.

MCSO released a statewide “be on the lookout” alert for Brice’s car, and multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in tracking Brice to Hamilton County near the state line. Brice was shot and killed after he fired shots at Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies allege.

Manatee Homicide detectives learned that Brice was traveling to Georgia with the intent to kill another person. Authorities did not provide any details about a possible motive for any of the shootings.

