Mom, 2 adult daughters, grandson killed in Mississippi

Lauderdale County authorities investigate the shooting deaths of four members of a family in Toomsuba, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (Paula Merritt /The Meridian Star via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy and his mother, grandmother and aunt were all shot to death at their home in eastern Mississippi, authorities said Tuesday.

The bodies were found in the community of Toomsuba, near the Alabama state line, and investigators are pursuing "numerous leads," Lauderdale County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Ward Calhoun told The Associated Press.

Calhoun said deputies are questioning people, but have no suspects yet. Officials believe the killings took place sometime Monday night. They didn't find any signs of forced entry.

"We're leaning more toward somebody who knows the family or is known by the family," the deputy noted, saying a random killing appeared unlikely.

The slain were identified as 65-year-old Edna Durr, her daughters Tomecca Pickett, 42, and Kiearra Durr, 27. Also killed was Pickett's 5-year-old son, Owen Pickett. Ward said Kierra Durr's 3-year-old daughter was not shot and survived.

Demetrus Durr told local media that the victims were his mother, two sisters and his nephew.

"I want to know who did it. Whoever did it, they don't deserve to live," he told The Meridian Star (http://bit.ly/2lIySIE). "Justice is going to have to be served."

Neighbors suspected something was wrong when no one had heard from the family Tuesday morning.

"Nobody was answering the phone or the door," said Irene Harrison, who lives nearby on the same rural road.

Police were called and a deputy discovered broken glass. He and a second deputy forced their way inside, finding the bodies.

"This is a shock to everyone," Harrison said.

Officials worked at the crime scene for hours Tuesday, setting up a tent as they search the property for evidence. Calhoun said the bodies have been taken to Mississippi's state crime lab for autopsies.

___

Follow Jeff Amy at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy . Read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/JeffAmy .