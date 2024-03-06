3 women arrested for illegal prostitution activities at several massage parlors in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - The Frederick Police Department have arrested and charged three women for their involvement in illegal prostitution activities occurring at several massage parlors in Frederick City, Maryland.

Police say they received anonymous tips regarding alleged illegal prostitution activities occurring at several massage parlors in Frederick City, Maryland in January 2024.



On March 4th, 2024, members of the Frederick Police Department (FPD), Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) successfully executed warrants at the following locations:

1337 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD

1446 Key Parkway, Frederick, MD

Two Sisters – 178 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD

TCM Aroma Therapy – 1517 W. Patrick Street, Suite C8, Frederick, MD

Aromatherapy Body Rub – 93 S. McCain Drive, Suite 2, Frederick, MD

2023 Lexus RX350

The suspects have been identified as Jinchan Yang, Xiaohing Wan, and Yuxia Chang. The three women have been charged with 4th degree sex offense, 2nd degree assault, soliciting prostitution, and prostitution.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.