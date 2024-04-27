3 women arrested for grand theft, strong armed-robbery in multiple cities

(KRON) – Three women were arrested twice after committing grand theft and a strong-armed robbery, according to the Colma Police Department.

On Tuesday, a Colma business in the 1200 block of El Camino Real reported to Colma PD that two women were stuffing merchandise into a shopping bag and a suitcase.

Responding officers learned that the women exited the establishment through an emergency fire exit in the back of the business and were awaiting the getaway car. The officers subsequently retreated to the back of the business, where they found the getaway vehicle with three female suspects. All three suspects were detained after a traffic stop was conducted.

Colma Police Department

3 arrested in connection to string of armed robberies in East Bay

The loss prevention officer identified the two women accused of stealing. The two women and the driver were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for burglary, grand theft, and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. The women were identified as Raechelle Howard, 29, Brittany Long, 29, and Kaitlyn Owen, 32.

According to the police investigation, the pair stole approximately $2,214.57 worth of merchandise.

The suspects were also identified in a Daly City strong-armed robbery in the 100 block of Serramonte Boulevard. The three suspects were then also arrested by the Daly City Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.