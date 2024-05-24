3 women accused of kidnapping 6-year-old family member: Santa Rosa County arrest report

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three women were arrested after they attacked a man and kidnapped a 6-year-old family member, according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

46-year-old Mildred Dianne Champion, 44-year-old Yolanda Arnett Champion, and 19-year-old Ocean Monet English were arrested on Tuesday by the Pensacola Police Department on charges of burglary with assault or battery and kidnapping — inflict bodily harm or terrorize victim or other.

The arrest report for 19-year-old English said Santa Rosa County deputies were called to a home on Wooded Way on May 16 for a “cutting complaint.”

According to the report, deputies arrived and spoke with a resident who said he first heard a knock on the door, followed by his 6-year-old stepson answering the door.

That’s allegedly when the women entered the home without permission. The man then allegedly saw Mildred forcing the boy to exit the home by pulling on his arm.

The arrest report said the man tried stopping the women from taking the boy, but they started pulling his hair, punching him and scratching him while inside the home.

The fight then led to the front yard, where a neighbor saw and pulled the three women off the man, according to the report. The women were then allegedly able to take the boy and leave.

Deputies talked with the guardian of the boy, who said she was called by the man and told that her mother, aunt, and cousin had attacked him and taken the boy, according to the report.

She allegedly told deputies she was the sole legal guardian of the boy, and no one other than the stepdad had permission to keep him.

“There are no active court orders for child custody,” read the report.

The report also said deputies spoke with the neighbor who helped the man during the fight. He reportedly corroborated the man’s story.

Officers with the Pensacola Police Department were able to locate the women and boy and took the women into custody.

