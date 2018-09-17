3 Weeks Ago I Revealed I Was Abused By A Priest. Here’s How It Changed My Life.

About two years ago, my wife and I sat in our local pub during happy hour, lamenting the dwindling days of our 30s. A casual acquaintance who had recently turned 50 offered us a bit of wisdom: “Your 40s will be the best days of your lives. Everything comes together and you start to figure it out.”

To me, this sounded like a well-meaning attempt to make a bad situation seem better than it really was — the same way people will tell you that money can’t buy happiness, or that being crapped on by a bird is good luck.

But, as it turned out, she hit the nail on the head.

For the last 30 years of my life, I had been carrying a psychological burden that only recently began to truly present itself to me: I was sexually abused by my parish priest while I was an altar boy in the late 1980s.

I had always been aware on some level that something wasn’t right. Like many other people, I had seen the reports about Catholic clergy abuse. Reading those stories, I would think to myself, Well, I never had it that bad ― as if there were a certain degree of child molestation that could be considered acceptable. In my youth, I shoplifted cigarettes, but I never stole a car. I drank when I was still underage, but I never drove drunk. I compartmentalized my abuse in a similar fashion. I was pinned down while a priest made out with me, but he never ripped my pants off.

It wasn’t until I read the Pennsylvania Grand Jury report released last month on the decades of clergy abuse in the Commonwealth that I realized parts of it read like my own autobiography. I found stories of survivors whose experiences mirrored mine. I read about the psychological ramifications they suffered, and realized that I too had been carrying around this burden for so long, it had affected every aspect of my life. I had experienced substance abuse. Intimacy issues. Anxiety. Depression. A disdain for any semblance of authority. A failure to believe that I deserved, or was good enough for, almost anything.

Worst of all, I had kept the details from my wife, my friends and my family ― all of whom at one point or another have dealt with the aftershock of those manifestations.

That’s when I knew I had to get everything off of my chest ― that I would never be able to fully get on with the back nine of my life until I came to grips with what I had been through.

I’d guess that most people in my position would speak first to their loved ones and then to a psychiatric professional. For better or worse, I decided to go in a different direction. I felt that if just one person who grew up in my parish learned my story and came to the same realization that I did, maybe they too would be able to gain some perspective on any issues they were facing. I had also recently learned that the priest who abused me was still working at a parish with a school. I hoped that by going public, I would be able to alert that church and its parishioners and have him removed from his position.

I have been fortunate enough to write freelance news and opinion pieces for Reverb Press, an independent political site, for the last two and a half years. I spilled my guts to the editors and told them I wanted to write about my experiences on Reverb.

