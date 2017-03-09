3 Ways to Motivate Millennials at Work

The future of the workplace is changing. Throughout history, each generation has brought new ideas to the table and encountered new challenges based on innovation in industry and a changing professional landscape. The millennial generation is no different. While there tend to be complaints from time to time about this younger generation, that is always the case for the next generation entering the workforce. And the fact is, this generation is not only here to stay, they are the future. According to a report by the University of North Carolina, by 2020 it is estimated that 46 percent of employees in the workplace will be millennials.

This means that new tools are needed to help employees rise to the challenges of their career paths and be successful. As a manager or executive, helping the new generation to succeed presents its own challenges, since they come with a new mindset and set of skills, but it is well worth the effort in the long run. Here are a few ways to help keep the millennial generation of employees motivated.

[See: 8 Ways Millennials Can Build Leadership Skills.]

Provide flexibility. In this age of technology, employees are no longer limited to the 9-to-5 workday, or to their office desk. Many employees continue to check in on work projects from their devices in the evenings and weekends. Many find they could do their work from a remote location. Instead of clinging to the traditional office workspace, could your office offer a little more flexibility? Each industry is different, so it is important to be balanced and realistic. But some employers have found that by giving their employees a little more flexibility, such as allowing employees to work from home a few days a week, they boost workplace productivity and satisfaction -- and reduce turnover.

Action tip: To know what kind of flexibility your employees would appreciate, get to know them. Would they really enjoy working from home, or would they rather come in later in the morning if they could do some work over the weekend? To find out what could work for your industry and company, speak to your human resources department.

[See: Here's What You Should Know About Gen Z Workers.]

Give them feedback. The same UNC study found that having meaningful work and a sense of accomplishment are important factors for millennials. By giving them regular feedback, you will help these employees feel fulfilled at their job. Traditionally, employee feedback has been considered to be a performance review every six months. But to keep millennial employees motivated, they need constant feedback. This doesn't have to mean overhauling your performance review system. Try scheduling some time to pass by your employees' workspaces to say hello and offer a little encouragement, or take some time to write quick emails letting them know that you value them, that they did a great job on a project, or offer a quick tip to help them with their next task.

Action tip: Determine how much feedback you are already giving your employees weekly. You don't want to overdo it and make them feel monitored. The key is to stay balanced. If you find you don't give any weekly feedback or encouragement, pick one department this week that you could send a quick email to, thanking them for their hard work on their latest project.

[See: The 10 Most Common Interview Questions.]

Offer office perks. Millennials want to feel inspired at work. While some may tend to roll their eyes at this, inspiration is important. Many employees do not feel inspired at their jobs, which lowers their productivity. When they find a job that does inspire them, it makes them feel happier and fulfilled. To provide employees with a little inspiration doesn't mean you have to create Zen spaces in each person's office. It could be as simple as an incentive to take breaks. This could mean a nicer, more inviting break room with a few plants, better lighting, a nice coffee machine or something else your employees would enjoy. Millennials understand the link between taking a break and feeling refreshed. And when you feel refreshed, you can find inspiration.

Action tip: You want to inspire without breaking your budget. Talk to the financial department about your quarterly budget for office decoration. Determine how and when you can work in a few break-room improvements.