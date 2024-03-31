3 ways Lansing area residents can get ready for the total solar eclipse

LANSING — The Lansing area's chance to view a solar eclipse is just over a week away. The April 8 total solar eclipse − when the moon passes along a path that completely blocks the face of the sun − is expected to be partially visible from the area. Most of Michigan won't see the total eclipse because the state is too far north.

In and around Lansing, the eclipse will begin a few minutes before 2 p.m., reach a maximum at 3:12 p.m. and end about 4:25 p.m., said Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University.

If you're looking for ways to prepare, learn about or celebrate the eclipse, here are three ways you can do that locally as well as some tips on where you can find a pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses for viewing it safely.

Learn more about solar eclipses

If you want to brush up on the science behind how eclipses happen, the history of eclipse viewing and how to view one safely, head to Abrams Planetarium in East Lansing for viewings of "Totality." The film explores all three topics. Showings will run at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. on Sundays before the April 8 eclipse.

Learn more about the planetarium and buy tickets for the film at www.abramsplanetarium.org.

Make your own device for viewing

Staff at Briggs District Library, at 108 E. Railroad St. in St. Johns, will teach people how to make their own "alternate viewing devices" to use during the eclipse. The event will be hosted there from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5. No library card or registration is required to take part.

Learn more or RSVP through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/7743324245678631?active_tab=about.

Attend a viewing party

Charlotte Community Library, at 226 S Bostwick St., will host an eclipse viewing party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. The library is also offering eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last prior to the eclipse. Learn more at www.charlottelibrary.org https://charlottelibrary.org/.

Some other public libraries will hold viewing parties. including the Haslett and Okemos CADL branches, which begin at 1:30 p.m. on April 8.

The Grand Ledge District Library will host an Eclipse STEAM Science Night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3.

The Delta Township Library will host a viewing party from 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8, with a solar telescope, "sunoculars" and solar-viewing glasses available. If the sky is too cloudy to see the eclipse, the library will show a live stream from NASA, the library said on its website.

Know of other viewing events in public places? Send us an email with details at metro@lsj.com.

Where can I get eclipse glasses?

Looking directly at the sun during an eclipse without proper protection can damage your eyes. Here's where you can get a pair of eclipse glasses locally:

Eclipse glasses will be available for free from all Capital Area District Libraries beginning April 1, while supplies last.

The Grand Ledge Area District Library and the Delta Township Library will hand out one free pair per family, according to their websites.

Some businesses are giving them away for free, and the Abrams Planetarium is selling them at its gift counter for $1.

Area Meijer locations carry eclipse glasses. The Menards store in Delta Township also has glasses near the checkout lanes.

