3 ways to celebrate the April eclipse in Albuquerque
Mar. 28—Even though the next solar eclipse, which is happening April 8, won't be making a path through New Mexico, there are still events celebrating the celestial phenomenon in Albuquerque.
Eclipse Poetry Contest
Write a haiku about the sun, moon, earth and eclipse. Entries will be posted for patrons to read, and a winner will be selected for child, teen and adult categories. Ages 6 and up.
LOCATION: Juan Tabo Public Library, 3407 Juan Tabo NE, 505-291-6260
HOURS: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 2
Solar Eclipse Viewing Party
Join the Main Library in viewing the partial solar eclipse. Solar glasses will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis. There will be trivia and snacks.
LOCATIONS: Main Library Branch Downtown, 501 Copper NW, 505-768-5141
HOURS: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8
Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties
Join the Alamosa Library in viewing the partial solar eclipse. Solar glasses will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis. There will be trivia and snacks.
LOCATIONS: Alamosa Library 6900 Gonzales SW, 505-836-0684
HOURS: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8
The Annular solar eclipse made its way across the Albuquerque sky in October and coincided perfectly with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The crossover drew crowds from far and wide. NASA broadcast the event from the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, and provided 80,000 pairs of solar glasses.