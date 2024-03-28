3 ways to celebrate the April eclipse in Albuquerque

Mar. 28—Even though the next solar eclipse, which is happening April 8, won't be making a path through New Mexico, there are still events celebrating the celestial phenomenon in Albuquerque.

Eclipse Poetry Contest

Write a haiku about the sun, moon, earth and eclipse. Entries will be posted for patrons to read, and a winner will be selected for child, teen and adult categories. Ages 6 and up.

LOCATION: Juan Tabo Public Library, 3407 Juan Tabo NE, 505-291-6260

HOURS: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 2

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Join the Main Library in viewing the partial solar eclipse. Solar glasses will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis. There will be trivia and snacks.

LOCATIONS: Main Library Branch Downtown, 501 Copper NW, 505-768-5141

HOURS: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8

Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties

Join the Alamosa Library in viewing the partial solar eclipse. Solar glasses will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis. There will be trivia and snacks.

LOCATIONS: Alamosa Library 6900 Gonzales SW, 505-836-0684

HOURS: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8

The Annular solar eclipse made its way across the Albuquerque sky in October and coincided perfectly with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The crossover drew crowds from far and wide. NASA broadcast the event from the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, and provided 80,000 pairs of solar glasses.