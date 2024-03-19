3-way Democratic primary underway in Ohio's 34th House District

Voters in Ohio's 34th House District went to the polls Tuesday to select the Democratic candidate they want to compete in the general election against Republican Adam Bozic, who ran unopposed in the primary.

At-Large Munroe Falls City Councilwoman Dina Edwards, former Akron School Board President Derrick Hall and nonprofit business leader Nathan Jarosz are competing for the chance to keep the district blue following the exit of Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson.

The district includes Hudson, Cuyahoga Falls, Tallmadge, Silver Lake, Munroe Falls, Stow, Akron's North Hill and northwest Akron.

Weinstein is running for Vernon Sykes' state Senate seat. Due to term limits, Sykes can't run again.

Nonprofit business leader Nathan Jarosz is running to represent Ohio's 34th House District.

Jarosz's chief priorities are addressing environmental concerns and gun violence, defending reproductive rights and unions, bolstering public education and investing in higher paying jobs and job training are chief priorities for Jarosz.

Former school board president Derrick Hall is running to represent Ohio's 34th House District.

Hall believes his multifaceted leadership experience will enable him to tackle health care, education, business development, environmental concerns and gerrymandering — issues he said are the largest that the electorate is up against.

Dina Edwards, At-Large Munroe Falls City Councilwoman, is running to represent Ohio's 34th House District.

Edwards wants to serve at the state level to address issues she's passionate about — women's reproductive rights, the wage gap between men and women, school funding and more.

This developing story will be updated

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com or 33-541-9413

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Election results from Ohio's 34th district Democratic primary race