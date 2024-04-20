3 victims shot in Greenbelt park on ‘senior skip day’ released from hospital

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — The Greenbelt Police Department gave an update on X regarding the victims of the Schrom Hills Park shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Police said that three of the five victims have been released from the hospital.

Officers also said one victim who was listed in critical condition is now in stable condition.

On Friday, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said three people had serious injuries and two people were hurt critically after the shooting which took place in Schrom Hills Park, off Hanover Parkway at around 3 p.m.

Officials said their ages range from 16 to 18 years old.

Police said there were hundreds of students at the park for “senior skip day.”

