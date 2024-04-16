3-vehicle crash slowed traffic for 4 hours in Thurston County on Monday, troopers say

A 74-year-old Roy woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in south Thurston County Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.

Two other drivers — a 58-year-old Olympia woman and a 47-year-old Centralia man — were not hurt, troopers say.

About 2:10 p.m. Monday, the Roy woman was headed west on U.S. Highway 12 between Grand Mound and Rochester.

Troopers say the woman crossed the center line and crashed into the Centralia man’s truck. He then crashed into the Olympia woman’s car, according to State Patrol.

After the wreck, the Roy woman was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

The road was blocked for four hours and 37 minutes, according to State Patrol.