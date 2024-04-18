3 University of Chicago students robbed, school says
The University of Chicago issued a safety alert after three students were robbed just minutes apart Wednesday afternoon.
Jimmy Butler was seen limping significantly on his way out of the arena on Wednesday night.
Gregg Doyel flashed a heart sign at Caitlin Clark at her introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon to kick off an incredibly strange back-and-forth.
This might be the most Jason Kelce story ever.
Robert Stephenson was pulled from the mound just four pitches into his appearance with their Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in an order on Tuesday that BloomTech, the for-profit coding bootcamp previously known as the Lambda School, deceived students about the cost of loans, made false claims about graduates’ hiring rates and engaged in illegal lending masked as "income sharing" agreements with high fees. The order marks the end of the CFPB's investigation into BloomTech's practices and the start of the agency's penalties on the organization. The CFPB is permanently banning BloomTech from consumer lending activities and its CEO, Austen Allred, from student lending for a period of 10 years.
The Chargers have now signed four offensive players who worked under Roman in Baltimore.
Byron Buxton and the Orioles turned a negative into a positive on Wednesday.
"I'm not here today because I want to be here," Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour said at the beginning of his testimony. "I'm here because I felt compelled to come forward. … I have serious concerns.”
Amazon published a blog post on Wednesday providing an update about its Just Walk Out technology, which it reportedly pulled from its Fresh grocery stores earlier this month. While extolling Just Walk Out’s virtues as a sales pitch to potential retail partners, the article lists a startlingly minuscule number of businesses using the tech.
Bill Belichick won't be alone on draft night.
This week Boston Dynamics retired its well-known Atlas robot that was powered by hydraulics. Then today it unveiled its new Atlas robot, which is powered by electricity. The change might not seem like much, but TechCrunch's Brian Heater told the TechCrunch Minute that the now-deprecated hydraulics system was out of date.
Gainbridge Coliseum was packed with fans as the Indiana Fever introduced Caitlin Clark.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
Inversion Space is aptly named. The aim is to send up fleets of earth-orbiting vehicles that will be able to shoot back to Earth at Mach speeds, slow with specially-made parachutes and deliver cargo in minutes. Inversion has developed a pathfinder vehicle, called Ray, that’s a technical precursor to a larger platform that will debut in 2026.
Incoming guidance by an expert steering body on European Union data protection law could have major implications for Meta's advertising business model. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has decided that large platforms such as Facebook and Instagram cannot force a "binary" pay or consent choice on users, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the decision.
SpaceHopper, as the robot is called, could provide us the information to know more about the history of the universe.
After a surge in kids' ER visits for accidental melatonin ingestion, makers of the sleep supplements are being asked to use child-deterrent packaging.
Waymo, the self-driving company under Alphabet, began testing its robotaxis in Atlanta on Tuesday, adding another city to its ever-expanding testing and deployment domain. Over the next few months, Waymo will deploy a handful of cars driven manually by humans to gather mapping data and get familiar with Atlanta's environment, Sandy Karp, a Waymo spokesperson, told TechCrunch. Later, Waymo aims to test its robotaxis in Atlanta without the safety driver in the front seat.
Starting today, the Uber app will remind you to put on your seatbelt shortly after your ride starts.