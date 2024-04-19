3 Twinsburg officers accuse city of withholding records that could prove police corruption

Three Twinsburg police officers have filed a demand for access to records that they say will show the department's leadership engages in a pattern of corruption, sexual harassment, tampering with records and retaliatory practices against officers who seek reform.

The request, filed April 5 in Summit County Common Pleas Court, seeks the release of dozens of public records spanning more than 30 requests that officers say were ignored or went unfulfilled by the city of Twinsburg. All three officers were placed on paid administrative leave in March after an internal investigation was opened into allegations that they committed multiple infractions, including being late to work and failing to supervise a subordinate, their attorney told the Beacon Journal.

Brian Bardwell, who is representing officers Daniel Fidoe, Olivia Bartulovic and Matthew Pfeifer in the mandamus action, said the city has routinely denied document requests that they had sought with the hopes of being able to bring about changes within the department. The requested records include dispatch logs, police reports, mileage and car use, audit reports, personnel files and communications between police leadership, officers and city officials, according to the lawsuit.

"But no matter how discreetly they advocated for change, and no matter how modest their requests for reform, the City has persisted in retaliating against them to preserve a racket that permits (officials) to enrich themselves, protect their families, and fleece the taxpayers of Twinsburg," their petition to the court says.

One of the officers felt as though he had "a target on his back," Bardwell said, after the officer began to look into allegations of sexual harassment that he felt the department was inadequately investigating. As a result, the attorney added, more women "are being subjected to this type of treatment."

Officers accuse police chief of covering up misdeeds

The three officers accused Chief Thomas Mason of tampering with records, covering up excessive force and using city resources for personal benefit.

In February, one of the officers requested information related to allegations of Mason having intervened to prevent his wife from getting a speeding ticket. Although the request was received, according to the complaint it was ignored.

Another one of the officers said he learned in 2022 that high-ranking officers were able to enter the department's record-keeping system and alter old reports. Two alleged instances involved intervening in reports on behalf of Mason's children, according to the petition.

The same year, the city also turned down the officer's request to obtain a video of another officer who allegedly used excessive force on a suspect, the complaint said.

The petition describes the three officers as seeking to "clean up" a pattern of misbehavior that they assert has been condoned in the department since before Mason became chief.

City responds to allegations aired in petition

Twinsburg Mayor Sam Scaffide denied the allegations raised in the mandamus action, describing them in a news release as "unsubstantiated and inflammatory concerns" that "have nothing to do with the underlying public records complaint."

"With respect to the public records cited in the lawsuit, recently, on a nearly daily basis, the employees and/or their lawyer have made approximately 140 separate public records requests," the news release said.

Scaffide called the officers' complaint a "distraction" from the internal investigation focused on them.

Bardwell called the city's characterization "nonsense, because they aren't playing ball."

"The mayor is suggesting this lawsuit is a distraction," Bardwell said. "In truth, this investigation of my officers is a distraction from the corruption that is running rampant at the Twinsburg Police Department."

The Beacon Journal did not receive an immediate response from the city about whether it has requested an independent investigation into the claims and counterclaims brought forward by both the officers and police department leadership.

