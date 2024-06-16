3 new troopers join Monroe Post of Michigan State Police

MONROE — Three new troopers are joining the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police following their graduation this month from the most recent trooper recruit school.

Trooper Jason Ludwig

Trooper Lowry Rains

Trooper Cooper Roberts

Jason Ludwig of Fowlerville, Lowry Rains of Tecumseh and Cooper Roberts of Howell will be joining the road patrol at the Monroe Post, which serves Lenawee and Monroe counties. Troopers investigate all types of crimes along with conducting traffic patrols and providing other emergency services.

The 145th Trooper Recruit School began on Jan. 21 at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing, a news release said. Recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving.

The graduates of the Michigan State Police's 145th Trooper Recruit School are pictured at the state Capitol in Lansing.

The graduating class has 54 new troopers. Among them is Andrew Todd of Monroe, who was assigned to the post in Hart, which is near Lake Michigan, between Muskegon and Ludington.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“It is an honor to welcome and congratulate our newest troopers. Earning your badge is a direct result of determination, resilience and hard work,” Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP, said in the release. “This job will not be easy, but it will be rewarding. I’m confident the work our new troopers will do, will help to raise the standards of policing.”

The Monroe Post now has 23 troopers and six sergeants, post commander 1st Lt. Stephen Borello said in an email.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: New troopers join Monroe Post of Michigan State Police