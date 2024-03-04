3 injured after fire breaks out in three-story apartment building in Kansas City

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Monday in a three-story apartment building in Kansas City’s Independence Plaza neighborhood, said fire department spokesman said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 12:15 a.m. at an apartment building in the 2600 block of East Eighth Street, said Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins with the Kansas City Fire Department.

First fire crews on the scene reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the 12-unit building, Hopkins said. Firefighters made an interior attack on the fire.

Firefighters helped multiple residents escape as they searched the building. Fire crews used four hose lines to bring the fire under control, Hopkins said.

One of the three residents treated for smoke inhalation was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and was in serious but stable condition, Hopkins said. The two others refused to go to the hospital. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Only six of the 12 units were occupied. Residents in all six of the occupied units were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire department, Hopkins said. Kansas City’s dangerous buildings have been called to inspect the building.