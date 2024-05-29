3 townhomes damaged, 4 displaced by Woodbridge fire

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue was at the scene of a two-alarm fire in Woodbridge late Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Old Post Terrace just before 10:40 p.m. for the report of a townhouse fire. When officials arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke in the area.

Firefighters battle Woodbridge fire. (Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue)

Assistant Chief of the Department of Fire and Rescue Matt Smolsky said the home’s residents were alerted of the fire when their smoke detector went off.

Loudoun County considers cost of changing school names linked to slavery, Confederacy

They were able to get out safely before units arrived.

One firefighter was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and one occupant was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Four adults from a total of three townhomes were displaced. Two of the homes had fire damage, while one sustained water damage.

The Red Cross is helping two of those displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office was still working to determine the cause of the fire as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.