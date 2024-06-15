3 Tornadoes Confirmed in Ford & McLean County from Thursday Night’s Storms

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe weather struck Central Illinois just after sunset on Thursday Night, causing extensive wind damage to communities in Eastern McLean and Southern Ford Counties. Numerous reports of large trees becoming uprooted, branches being tossed on the road, and downed powerlines have come in since the storms moved through, but it turns out some of this damage was caused by tornadoes.

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday Night that 3 tornadoes, each rated EF-1, caused damage in Central Illinois within these storms Thursday Night. As of Friday Night, the exact tornado tracks still have yet to be determined. The National Weather Service noted “It was extremely difficult in some cases to pick out the tornadic damage from the overall swath of wind damage.”

Areas highlighted in green received maximum winds of 60-90 mph according to the NWS.

Although the exact tracks of these 3 tornadoes will be determined sometime later this weekend, we do know that 1 of these tornadoes occurred northeast of Lexington while the other 2 happened somewhere between Anchor and Gibson City. We will update this page with the latest information as it becomes available.

