3 things to prioritize with Des Moines City Hall on the move

Change is constant in downtown Des Moines, but every so often a period of more dramatic upheaval comes along. The revitalization of Court Avenue, the construction of the Iowa Events Center, the emergence of the Western Gateway – all those have proved beneficial by most measures.

Two trends are combining to set up the next transformation: the rush of workers out of downtown office buildings, accelerated by COVID-19, and the relentless aging of city buildings that have become harder and harder to maintain. The city now plans to vacate not just the Argonne Armory and the Des Moines Police Station, but also City Hall, which dates to 1910 and was renovated for over $5 million from 2016 to 2018.

Much of city government, including the police, will move a mile west to the former Nationwide insurance building at 1200 Locust St. As city staff, developers and residents work out the details for the city’s current and future homes, they should keep three big-picture priorities in mind.

Preserve history on the east bank of the Des Moines River

Of the buildings nearest the river bridges, only the Embassy Suites hotel will remain unchanged on the east side of the river after the city moves out. (Federal court staffers are already moving to 111 Locust St., the former YMCA site, from the other riverside facility.) As editorial writer Rox Laird noted in 2015, several of the Classical Revival buildings being vacated were plotted out in keeping with the City Beautiful Movement near the turn of the 20th century.

Every consideration should be given to preservation of their notable exteriors and interiors. Fortunately, the city has indicated that this goal is a high priority, even more than monetary return. "For the civic buildings, there'll be a greater focus on how we can really activate these spaces and still make them spaces the public can come to and enjoy," Carrie Kruse, the city’s economic development coordinator, said at a Business Record forum.

One barometer for success in such an endeavor is, of course, the World Food Prize Foundation building, whose designers committed to preserving the unique nature of the former Des Moines Central Library. Single tenants with that level of civic interest might be hard to come by, but it’s encouraging to see the city set a high standard at the outset.

Design every part of the new City Hall with public accessibility in mind

This goes far beyond the rules of the Americans with Disabilities Act governing how physical spaces are set up. When public meetings of the City Council and other boards move out of City Hall, they will leave behind any remaining fig leaves of technological or pragmatic excuses for not allowing the public to participate remotely in those meetings.

It’s long been the right thing to do. But the city, after the end of pandemic-era virtual meetings, went back to requiring prospective speakers to show up in person at a specific time. That’s not practical, for a multitude of reasons, for many people with important perspectives to share. Sure, speaking in person might have more impact and demonstrate more commitment – and some members of the public will continue to choose that course for those reasons. But addressing the council as a whole out loud, whether in person or virtually, is also distinct from more private lobbying, and the city should design council and other chambers so that it’s easy to log in and ask to be unmuted at the appropriate time.

The Des Moines city council chamber is mostly empty during a virtual council meeting on Monday, March 23, 2020, at City Hall in Des Moines' East Village. The City Council held the virtual meeting, participating from their homes, because of the coronavirus.

Don’t lose sight of basic needs for downtown’s population

While changes in other parts of downtown aren’t directly related to the government moves, they’re important to the health of downtown as a whole and can’t be ignored. Walgreens, Hy-Vee, Kum & Go and other businesses have sent clear messages that they don’t think visitors and downtown residents without cars will support retail offerings to their satisfaction. Walgreens and Kum & Go have abandoned downtown stores, while Hy-Vee has been wrangling with the city over business hours at its Court Avenue store.

The prescription here is, admittedly, hard to figure. Stores selling basic groceries and personal items (and a pharmacy) should be a part of a downtown that's home to thousands of residents. If the businesses are pulling out in good faith, the situation becomes somewhat akin to the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority bus service: life-sustaining service that current methods are not sustaining.

The ultimate outcome must not be a downtown with nowhere to buy lunch ingredients or Band-Aids.

First-year Mayor Connie Boesen campaigned on expanding the economic development staff, with the aim of attracting more developers and business owners to Des Moines. Staff must work to understand the dynamics shaping the downtown retail landscape and recruit businesses that offer the likelihood of successful financial models for the long term, without needing government handouts.

When this season of change winds down in a few years, the city center can have a reinvigorated riverfront, a people-friendly seat of government, and a thriving residential community. Stay tuned.

Lucas Grundmeier, on behalf of the Register’s editorial board

This editorial is the opinion of the Des Moines Register's editorial board: Carol Hunter, executive editor; Lucas Grundmeier, opinion editor; and Richard Doak and Rox Laird, editorial board members.

