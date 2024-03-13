These 3 Texas cities among worst in U.S. for driving deaths at night, study shows

Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, and Austin Texas are among the top 10 most dangerous cities for nighttime driving in the United States, a new study found.

Conducted by Florida Personal Injury Lawyers, Anidjar & Levine, the study revealed that 74% of fatal collisions happened at night in Corpus Christi, 72% in Fort Worth, and 71% in Austin between 2017 and 2021.

San Bernardino, California ranked at number one on the list for the study that used National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data to determine the number of fatal accidents between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The data was filtered to include only cities with 100 fatal accidents or more.

Scottsdale, Arizona, has the lowest percentage of fatal crashes at night, at 45.1%. Boston came in third place with 52.8%, followed by Raleigh, North Carolina, at 51.1%, and Wichita, Kansas, with with 53.4%.

“As communities prioritize road safety, understanding the challenges of nighttime driving is key,” the personal injury experts said. “These include driving while fatigued which impairs concentration.”

The ten cities with the highest nighttime fatality rate as ranked by the study:

San Bernardino, California — 74.58% Corpus Christi, Texas — 74.10% Fort Lauderdale, Florida — 73.37% Detroit — 72.92% Fort Worth, Texas — 72.19% Little Rock, Arkansas — 72.02% Victorville, California — 71.90% Austin, Texas — 71.23% Newark, New Jersey – 70.77% Atlanta – 70.14%

In an earlier study in Forbes that listed the U.S. states with the worst drivers, Dallas came in at sixth and Fort Worth made the list at No.9. The data is based on five key metrics around fatalities in car accidents.

Texas also topped another list of states where a driver without a license was most likely involved in a fatal car accident between 2017 and 2021.

The study, which was done by the personal injury office of the Connecticut Trial Firm using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, showed that 24.16% of Texas drivers involved in a deadly collision lacked a valid license.