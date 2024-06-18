3 teens shot after planned “meet up” between 2 groups in Harrison Twp.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after three 17-year-olds were hit by gunfire in a Harrison Twp. neighborhood Monday afternoon.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to the Sheriff’s Office about the shooting on Tuesday. What deputies said happened before shots were fired tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 4:23 p.m. to the 4200 block of Saylor Street in Harrison Township on reports of a shooting.

“They got out of the car with some guns and they got ski masks on,” one 911 caller told dispatchers.

Deputies found two teen boys with gunshot wounds. They were transported to local hospitals where a third victim arrived a short time later.



