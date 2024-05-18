3 teens shot in Austin neighborhood: police

Three teenagers were hurt Friday evening in a triple shooting in the city’s Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The victims were two teen males, aged 14 and 18, along with a 15-year-old girl, authorities said. Police said the trio was standing near the sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Quincy Street just before 7:30 p.m. when a gunman exited a black Kia and opened fire.

The 14-year-old was struck in the ankle, the girl was wounded in the buttocks and the oldest teen was grazed in the back, police said. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police had not made any arrests as the investigation by Grand Central detectives was getting underway.