3 teens lead troopers on chase, crash stolen vehicle in Santa Rosa County: Florida Highway Patrol

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Florida teenagers were taken into custody after allegedly leading troopers on a “high-speed pursuit.”

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted a stolen vehicle from Union County, Florida, traveling westbound on Interstate 10 (State Road 8) around mile marker 35.

When troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near mile marker 31, the vehicle which was reportedly occupied by three juveniles, failed to stop, according to the release.

The juveniles allegedly led troopers on a “high-speed pursuit,” until failing to make the turnoff on Exit 28 and crashing.

All three occupants, a 15-year-old male, a 15-year-old female, and a 14-year-old male from Lake Butler, were taken into custody, according to the report.

The release notes that the stolen vehicle and a stolen firearm were recovered.

