3 teens charged after large, chaotic Philly car meet-up involving 200 people,100 vehicles

PHILADELPHIA - Three teenagers are facing several charges after police say they were involved in a large car meetup gone wrong in Philadelphia Sunday night.

According to Philadelphia police, on Sunday at around 7:42 p.m., officers responded to a radio call for backup at the 500 block of Adams Avenue in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood.

Police say an officer was surrounded by a large crowd involved in a car meet-up, consisting of around 200 people and 100 vehicles.

They say bystanders encircled the officer’s vehicle, prompting a responding officer to activate lights and sirens in order to disperse the crowd.

A juvenile offender blocked the responding officer by standing in front of the vehicle, leaning on the hood, and signaling with his finger that the officers would not be allowed to pass.

Upon the arrival of additional units, police say the 16-year-old juvenile offender ran and entered a gray Infiniti G35 driven by Alex Collins, an 18-year-old man from Honey Brook, PA, while a third offender, James Campitelli, 19-year-old male from Douglasville, PA was in the passenger seat.

The Infiniti attempted to flee but was unable to leave due to the crowded parking lot.

The car was stopped, and the juvenile attempted to escape on foot but was apprehended.

Collins, along with the 19-year-old passenger Campitelli, and the 16-year-old passenger, were arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, and related offenses.

The gray Infiniti was towed.



