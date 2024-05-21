3 teens beat, robbed 12-year-old girl on Manhattan street: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three teens beat and robbed a 12-year-old girl walking to a store in Manhattan earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The girl was walking with a friend near Audobon Avenue and West 189th Street in Washington Heights at around 6:30 p.m. when three teenage girls attacked her, according to the NYPD. One of the suspects asked the girl if she knew someone before the trio punched and kicked the girl, police said.

The group also took the girl’s cellphone before running off, police said. The girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the victim and the teens didn’t know each other.

There have been no arrests but police released a photo of the three teens, believed to be 14 to 18 years old, sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

