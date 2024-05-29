3 teens arrested for string of vehicle thefts, armed home invasions in Pittsburgh

Three people were arrested Tuesday night in connection to a string of vehicle thefts and home invasions in and around Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Facebook said its Narcotics and Vice detectives learned of string of overnight vehicle thefts on May 27 into May 28 in Pittsburgh and surrounding suburbs.

Police said one vehicle was stolen in a burglary in Zone 6 and the people suspected of stealing it were believed to be armed. The same suspects in that theft were also suspects in several armed home invasion robberies.

One of the stolen vehicles was found on Rentz Way at Grimes Street unoccupied, but police eventually saw three males walk towards it. Two of them were in the car and a third was still approaching when police ordered them to stop, but all of them ran.

After a foot pursuit, all three were arrested. During the arrest, two guns were recovered, including one that was reported stolen out of the City of Pittsburgh.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges several charges, including resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm under 18. A 19-year-old man identified as Jose Rivera-Montes is facing charges for resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

First Pavilion at Star Lake concert sold out; heavy traffic expected 1 dead, 7 hurt after explosion in downtown Youngstown Diocese of Greensburg opens investigation after parish cemetery employee’s arrest VIDEO: Hill District business owner recognized by City of Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts