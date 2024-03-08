3 teens arrested for kicking school resource officer in head at Fridley High School

A school resource officer is recovering in a hospital after being kicked in the head while breaking up a fight Thursday afternoon at Fridley High School.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred at about 3:10 p.m. in the parking lot of the school at 6000 W. Moore Lake Parkway, Fridley police said.

Classes had just let out when a "significant physical altercation" involving multiple students broke out. Some of those involved did not attend Fridley schools, Superintendent Brenda Lewis said in an email to parents.

The resource officer witnessed the fight between a 14- and 15-year-old girl and intervened to prevent further harm to other students and staff, police said.

As the officer separated students, another teenager, a 16-year-old girl, who was not involved in the original incident intentionally kicked the officer in the head, a statement from police said.

The officer suffered "severe harm" and was transported by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The officer was in stable condition Thursday night, police said.

Law enforcement from several agencies responded to the scene. Two teenagers involved in the original incident were arrested. The bystander who allegedly kicked the officer also was apprehended, police said.

The school district is working with the police department to investigate the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary steps for the students involved, Lewis said.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our most important obligation," Lewis wrote.

No other information was available.