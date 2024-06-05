3 teens arrested in connection with Towson Town Center stabbing

Baltimore County Police have arrested and charged three teens in connection with the stabbing of a man in the Towson Town Center parking garage, the department said Tuesday.

On May 29 at 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a fight at the mall and heard from witnesses that several juveniles had assaulted a man, according to a police news release. The victim told officers that the incident began inside the mall when the teens attempted to take his property.

Then, they allegedly followed the victim outside to the parking garage to assault him, police say. The victim had a non-life-threatening laceration, and a witness took him to a local hospital.

Two male 17-year-olds and a female 15-year-old were arrested. One of the teens is being charged as an adult and held without bond, while the others were released to their parents.

Baltimore County Police are still searching for more suspects.

Randallstown NAACP President Ryan Coleman weighted in with a statement saying that the teens shouldn’t have been released. “Residents continue to grow frustrated with juveniles given a license to steal and victimize the residents in Baltimore County,” he said.